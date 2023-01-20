Sinopharm unit gets approval for clinical trials of mRNA COVID vaccine
Sinopharm's biotech unit has obtained regulatory approval for clinical trials of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant, the company said on Friday.
The unit, based in the commercial hub of Shanghai, has built a research and development platform, as well as workshops with annual production capacity of 2 billion doses of mRNA vaccine, Sinopharm added.
