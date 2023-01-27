Left Menu

WTO members overcome impasse, appoint chairs for negotiations

World Trade Organization members have overcome a months-long impasse over who will chair ongoing negotiations to fix new global trade rules for agriculture and fisheries, the watchdog's chief confirmed on Friday. WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a tweet that Iceland's ambassador Einar Gunnarsson was appointed as head of talks intended to cut billions of dollars of fishing subsidies that are endangering fish stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:51 IST
WTO members overcome impasse, appoint chairs for negotiations

World Trade Organization members have overcome a months-long impasse over who will chair ongoing negotiations to fix new global trade rules for agriculture and fisheries, the watchdog's chief confirmed on Friday.

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a tweet

that Iceland's ambassador Einar Gunnarsson was appointed as head of talks intended to cut billions of dollars of fishing subsidies that are endangering fish stocks. Turkey's ambassador Alparslan Acarsoy will head the agriculture talks. "Let's get to work," she added. Reuters reported the appointments shortly before the announcement.

The impasse caused by infighting between countries has lasted around six months and was becoming a source of frustration for countries and embarrassment for the 28-year-old global trade watchdog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023