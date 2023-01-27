Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Mumbai for 2nd time in 4 days; active tally at 15

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No new COVID-19 case was reported in Mumbai on Friday, the second such occurrence this week, while the infection-linked death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the city civic body said.

With this, the city's overall COVID-19 case tally remained static at 11,55,242, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

This was the second time in the current week that the financial capital of the country has reported zero COVID-19 cases. On January 24, Mumbai had logged zero COVID-19 infections for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

With no fresh death linked to the infection registered in the last 24 hours, the toll remained unchanged at 19,747.

The number of recoveries reached 11,35,480 after four more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the city with 15 active cases, according to the bulletin.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate improved to 3,63,932 days.

As many as 1,199 swab samples were examined since the previous day, taking their total count to 1,87,02303, said the bulletin.

The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 20 and 26 was 0.0002 per cent, it added.

