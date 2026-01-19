Left Menu

Delhi to launch unified emergency helpline 112 for faster response: CM Gupta

The residents of Delhi will soon be able to access multiple emergency services by dialling a unified helpline 112 instead of calling multiple numbers.Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announcing the single emergency number, said the Ministry of Home Affairs declared 112 as the national emergency number and in line with this, Delhi is moving towards its implementation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:13 IST
Delhi to launch unified emergency helpline 112 for faster response: CM Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

The residents of Delhi will soon be able to access multiple emergency services by dialling a unified helpline 112 instead of calling multiple numbers.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announcing the single emergency number, said the Ministry of Home Affairs declared '112' as the national emergency number and in line with this, Delhi is moving towards its implementation. ''Depending on the nature of the emergency, the police, fire services, ambulance and disaster management agencies can be alerted simultaneously by dialling 112,'' Gupta said. ''Assistance can be sought not only by phone but also via a mobile app, an emergency button, SMS, and online platforms, ensuring that even if a citizen is unable to speak, they can still send a distress signal with ease,'' Gupta added. Under the unified helpline system, ERSS 2.0 will also feature a modern dashboard in the control room where details like real-time monitoring of where an incident has occurred, which vehicle has been dispatched, and how long it will take to reach the site will be available, she added. ERSS 2.0 is a modern, unified signal-handling system that will receive all emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic button activations, SMS, and web alerts at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). ''As soon as a call or emergency alert is received, the system automatically detects the caller's location, eliminating the need for the victim to explain where they are. Once the location is identified, the nearest police vehicle, ambulance, or fire tender is immediately dispatched from the control room,'' she added. This saves crucial time during the golden hour (the first 60 minutes) and ensures faster assistance. Under the new system, a single call will alert the police, fire, and medical services simultaneously, significantly reducing delays in emergency response, the chief minister said. In case of any delay, an alternative vehicle can be deployed immediately. This ensures continuous oversight and enhances accountability. Gupta added that the entire plan will be implemented in phases. In the first phase, all existing emergency numbers will be integrated into 112. This will be followed by technical upgrades, public awareness campaigns, training of call-takers and, finally, evaluation of the system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

 Global
4
Explosion in restaurant in Kabul kills at least 7; Pak president says blast caused by bomb

Explosion in restaurant in Kabul kills at least 7; Pak president says blast ...

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026