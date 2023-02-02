Fake medicines kill almost 500,000 sub-Saharan Africans a year: UNODC report
UN News | Updated: 02-02-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 01:08 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FTAs, involvement of states, missions to help promote exports: IIPM Director Joshi
As per Constitution, decision on local governance has to be taken by states, not Centre: Dy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Assembly.
BJP govt at Centre provides funds only to states ruled by saffron party: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Meghalaya.
Assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, counting of votes in all 3 states, including Tripura, on March 2: EC.
Hectic political activities in NE states as poll schedules announced