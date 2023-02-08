Japan to end blanket testing for all travellers from China upon arrival -FNN
Japan is arranging to relax border control measures for visitors from China as early as this month, Japanese broadcaster FNN reported on Wednesday.
Japan plans to end blanket testing for all travellers from China upon arrival, the broadcaster said. It will continue requiring negative COVID-19 tests before departure, it said.
