Denmark agrees aid package to cushion blow from inflation
Denmark's government has agreed with parliament to spend 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($346.12 million) on an aid package aimed at easing the blow from higher prices on vulnerable Danes, the country's finance ministry said on Friday. A large part of the deal entails giving a tax-free cash handout of 5,000 Danish crowns to elderly people with a limited income. Families with young children would also receive some help.
A large part of the deal entails giving a tax-free cash handout of 5,000 Danish crowns to elderly people with a limited income. Families with young children would also receive some help. Danish companies will be allowed to postpone tax payments due this summer by three-and-a-half months.
Inflation in January landed at 7.7%, Statistics Denmark said on Friday, below a peak of 10.1% seen in October. ($1 = 6.9341 Danish crowns)
