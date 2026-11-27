Denmark is looking to deepen its technology cooperation with India and attract skilled Indian professionals to meet the growing demand for talent in its expanding technology sector, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Friday during his visit to Bengaluru as part of his two-day visit to India from November 27 to November 28. During his Bengaluru visit, Rasmussen explored opportunities for collaboration in space, quantum technology, defence and innovation, while highlighting Karnataka's growing technology ecosystem and the potential for Danish companies to benefit from India's large pool of skilled professionals.

According to a release issued by the Embassy of Denmark in India, the minister visited Bengaluru on November 27 to witness India's technological capabilities and discuss ways to strengthen Denmark-India technology cooperation. Emphasising the shared importance of innovation for economic growth, Rasmussen highlighted the role of Denmark's Innovation Centre at the Consulate General in Bengaluru, which is the only permanent Danish diplomatic representation in India outside New Delhi.

"Denmark and Karnataka both understand that innovation is key to our prosperity. Our economies thrive on technological advances, and we have much to offer each other. That is why we have partnered with Karnataka and established an Innovation Centre at our consulate here in Bengaluru," Rasmussen said. Highlighting India's skilled workforce, the Danish Foreign Minister said Danish companies were looking towards the country's talent pool and stressed the need to make Denmark an attractive destination for Indian professionals.

"You have an enormous talent pool with exactly the skills that Danish companies are looking for. We are not the only ones trying to attract Indian talent. So, we also want to make Denmark an attractive place for skilled Indian professionals to go for work," he added. During the visit, Rasmussen engaged with several leading Indian research, technology and industrial institutions to explore potential areas of cooperation.

The minister visited the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), where Denmark's Novo Nordisk Foundation and BioInnovation Institute are present, as well as quantum technology company QpiAI, to discuss innovation and developments in quantum technology. He also visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to discuss possible cooperation in the space sector, including opportunities for Danish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups to collaborate with the Indian space agency.

As part of his engagements in the defence and aerospace sector, Rasmussen visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The discussions highlighted the use of components supplied by Danish company HBK in India's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter, as well as in research and development testing of the Tejas fighter jet. The Danish Foreign Minister also met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and representatives of Danish companies operating in the state to discuss the role of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and India's extensive technology talent pool.

A key announcement during the visit was the launch of the report titled 'Access to Tech Talent in India' by Innovation Centre Denmark in Bengaluru. The report examines the potential for Denmark to attract skilled professionals from India to address the growing demand for talent in its expanding technology sector amid an inadequate domestic supply of skilled labour. The visit also comes against the backdrop of recent Danish investments and expansion of business operations in Karnataka.

According to the Embassy of Denmark, Carlsberg inaugurated a new canning line at its Mysuru brewery in January 2026, involving an investment of approximately USD 10.6 million. The facility has a production capacity of 22,000 cans per hour. Danish wind-turbine blade optimisation company PowerCurve established its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru in October 2026, while Norican Group expanded its manufacturing operations in Tumakuru with a new greenfield facility in June 2026. The facility manufactures DISA machines, mould-handling systems and SIMPSON products.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rasmussen is undertaking a two-day official visit to India from November 27 to 28. Following his engagements in Bengaluru on Friday, the Danish Foreign Minister is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi shortly after midnight on November 28.

Rasmussen will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Saturday, followed by his departure from India. The meeting between the two foreign ministers is part of Rasmussen's two-day India visit, which includes engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation between India and Denmark. (ANI)