US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte focused primarily on the Russia-Ukraine war, with discussions also covering Iran's nuclear ambitions, an agreement concerning Greenland and First Lady Melania Trump's humanitarian evacuation efforts in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe dominated the agenda.

"We discussed Russia-Ukraine, mostly, I would say. Most of it was focused on Russia-Ukraine," Trump said. During the meeting, the two leaders also reviewed Melania Trump’s recent role in brokering a short-term ceasefire in Ukraine that allowed for the evacuation of more than 800 civilians. Trump said Rutte praised the initiative after reviewing the details.

"We discussed a little about the job that Melania did. He came up and he saw it, he said it was amazing," Trump told reporters. "She created a short-term ceasefire, took I guess more than 800 people out. People that probably would be dead right now if she didn't do it." Trump noted that the evacuees included vulnerable populations on both ends of the age spectrum. "They talk about youth—there were some young, but there were some very old people, too," he said, calling the ground reality "a very sad situation."

Beyond Ukraine, Trump said he and the NATO chief addressed preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear capabilities and pointed to an expanded allied posture. "We discussed Iran, and he doesn't want them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, adding that NATO has "got a lot of people surrounding in various areas" and is becoming "more and more involved." The US President also spoke about Greenland, referring to a newly finalised agreement concerning the strategically important territory and thanking Denmark for its cooperation.

"We discussed Greenland, as you know, we made that deal, which everyone said was not makeable," Trump said. "And I want to thank Denmark, the country of Denmark, they were great." Earlier, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin "would like to make a deal" to end the Russia-Ukraine war, asserting that his priority was to stop the ongoing loss of life while explaining his approach towards maintaining relations with the Russian leader.

"I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you,' and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin. You know, they have the biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other, okay?" Trump said. Trump's remarks followed his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago. According to an official joint statement shared by NATO after the talks between Trump and Rutte, the duo had an "outstanding meeting" on Wednesday.

"The meeting was very impactful, with the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran being the primary subjects, as well as all of the record-setting achievements that we have made together at the summits in The Hague and at Ankara," the joint statement affirmed. It further noted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war remained a key topic of discussion, during which the two leaders affirmed solidarity towards a "peaceful resolution" of the prolonged conflict.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," it added. Trump and Rutte also discussed "the importance of continuing to expand defense spending and investment in our industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO."

The developments follow the November 19 meeting between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Their discussions covered international security, the Russia-Ukraine war and nuclear arms control. Trump described the gathering as historic, while a subsequent joint peace declaration did not announce any concrete agreement on arms reduction. (ANI)