Walkathon in city to promote physical fitness

A mega walkathon was organised by the Union Ministry of Health here on Sunday to promote physical fitness and well-being ahead of International Women's day.

The walkathon on the theme ''Walk For Health'' started from Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and passed through India Gate to reach Nirman Bhawan, the ministry said in a statement.

Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary, senior officials of the Ministry, doctors, nurses and staff of Central government hospitals like Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College also participated in the Walkathon A cycling event was also organised at the district headquarters across the country to promote physical and mental wellbeing. The cyclathon was organised under the theme of 'Healthy Women Healthy India'. To complement the cycling event in the district headquarters, the walkathon was organised in Delhi to promote physical fitness and wellbeing. Physical inactivity is one of the major risk factors for development of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

NCDs account for more than 63 per cent of deaths in the country and are linked to major behaviour risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol use, poor dietary habits, insufficient physical activity, and air pollution, the statement said.

The national NCD monitoring survey (NNMS) (2017-18) found that 41.3 per cent Indians are physically inactive. Health benefits of physical activity are not only related to lower risk of NCDs, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, but also it has positive effects on mental health, delays the onset of dementia, and also promotes wellbeing.

In February, a cycling event was organised at all 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) across all states and UTs under the theme of ''Swastha Mann, Sawastha Ghar'' to commemorate ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav''.

