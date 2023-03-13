Left Menu

Areca and coconut prices

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:02 IST
Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 43,000 to Rs 50,000 model Rs 46,000.

New Supari : Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 model Rs 36,000.

Koka : Rs 22,000 to Rs 25,000 model Rs 24,000.

Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 18,000 2nd quality : Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 14,000.

