Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 43,000 to Rs 50,000 model Rs 46,000.

New Supari : Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 model Rs 36,000.

Koka : Rs 22,000 to Rs 25,000 model Rs 24,000.

Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 18,000 2nd quality : Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 14,000.

