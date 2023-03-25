Left Menu

Maha reports 437 new coronavirus cases, rise of almost 100 over previous day

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 437 new coronavirus cases, 94 more than the previous day, the health department said in a bulletin.The state also recorded two coronavirus-related deaths.Maharashtras COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,41,457, and death toll to 1,48,435. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent. The recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 437 new coronavirus cases, 94 more than the previous day, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state also recorded two coronavirus-related deaths.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,41,457, and death toll to 1,48,435. On Friday, the state had recorded 343 cases and three fatalities. One fatality each was recorded in Aurangabad and Kolhapur districts. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent. As many as 242 patients recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the total of recoveries to 79,91,066. The recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent. A total of 6,122 tests were conducted in the state since previous evening, taking the total of tests to 77,795. A separate bulletin on influenza said so far 306 people have been infected with H3N2 virus and 427 by H1NI virus in Maharashtra this year. Three fatalities have been reported due to H1N1 and one by H3N2 virus during this period, it said.

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant reviewed the COVID-19 as well as influenza situation in the state and held meetings with top officials including health officials at the district level, officials said.

