Himachal records 255 fresh covid cases, 1 death
- Country:
- India
Himachal has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases with 255 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours and one fatality, health officials said on Wednesday.
A 65-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Kangra district on Wednesday.
So far 4,196 persons have died due to Covid in the hill state and the number of active cases has risen to 755. Till March 13, the active case tally stood at 60.
Out of the 255 cases reported on Wednesday, a maximum of 85 cases were reported in Kangra followed by 51 in Mandi, 26 in Bilapsur, 19 in Shimla, 17 in Solan, 14 in Hamirpur, 13 in Kullu, 10 in Chamba, eight in Sirmaur, five in Lahaul and Spiti, four in Kinnaur, three in Una, The health officials have increased the testing and asked the general public to wear masks and regularly wash hands and adopt Covid appropriate behaviour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MP: Death toll in Chambal river drowning rises to 7; all missing bodies traced
MP: Death toll in Chambal river drowning tragedy mounts to five; two missing
Rajasthan: Two drown, five missing while crossing Chambal river
MP: Three drown, five go missing while crossing Chambal on way to temple in Rajasthan
MP: Two drown, five go missing while crossing Chambal river on way to temple in Rajasthan