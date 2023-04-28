Have historical relations with India, want to strengthen collaboration: Somalia health minister

Health Minister of Somalia Dr Ali Haji Adan said his country has historical relations with India and stressed on further strengthening collaboration with New Delhi.

Health ministers and delegates from various countries are in the national capital to attend the sixth edition of the 'Advantage Healthcare India' event, which aims to promote 'Medical Value Travel' in the country.

During a visit to Apollo Hospitals in Delhi on Thursday, Adan said, ''We have historical relations between Somalia and the Indian government. A large number of Somali people come to India for medical purposes. We want to strengthen collaboration with India.'' Deputy Health Minister of Egypt Dr Ahmed Hussein Shehata Elsobky also visited Apollo Hospital.

''We saw the latest technology and a lot of advancements have been made. We would like to have MoUs with the hospital to train our people from Egypt. The meeting was quite fruitful and will pave the way for cooperation between India and Egypt,'' he said.

Indonesia's Health Ministry Director Sugiyanto, who visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Thursday, said Indian doctors can visit his country for providing improved speciality healthcare solutions in both countries.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and India's humanitarian efforts by supplying vaccines to the world in tough times.

Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated 'Advantage Healthcare India 2023' -- a G20 co-branded event -- on Wednesday. The health ministers from Bangladesh, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia and Somalia participated in the summit. Southern District health officer of Bhutan Thinlay Choden visited the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Artemis Hospitals and Marengo Asia Healthcare in Gurugram.

The visits showcased the infrastructure and healthcare facilities offered in India. It also emphasized the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient global health architecture and working towards achieving universal health coverage through value-based healthcare, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)