Demolition of House Linked to Alleged Gangster Partially Completed in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-04-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 00:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gurugram on Thursday demolished the first floor of a house owned by a gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

According to a senior officer of the town and country planning department, the demolished portion of the house belonging to gangster Lipin Nehra in Bhudka village was constructed illegally.

Police said Nehra went to Canada on a student visa about three years ago where he came in contact with gangster Goldy Brar and allegedly provided two shooters for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Nehra is at large, they said, adding that his father Dayaram was arrested last year in connection with a firing incident at a liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk in Gurugram.

According to officials, show-cause notices and restoration orders had been issued by the department regarding the illegal construction and demolition action was initiated as no satisfactory answer was received.

They said the action was carried out under the supervision of Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Harinder Kumar.

