Maha: Several injured in honey bee attack in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 06-05-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 20:51 IST
Around 40 persons were injured in a honey bee attack at Sindewahi town in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday.

The incident took place at a crematorium where a number of people had gathered for the last rites of a local resident, a district health official said.

As the funeral pyre was lit, a swarm of honey bees attacked the people, he added.

Some 40 persons were admitted to the rural hospital for treatment, two of them seriously injured, he said.

