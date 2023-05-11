Around 27 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 11-05-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 14:01 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Around 27 people, a majority of them children, were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo, just outside the country's capital, a spokesperson for the Helsinki regional rescue service said. Many of the injured were part of a group of school children, the Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a separate statement.
Finnish media published pictures of at least five people lying on the ground.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Helsinki
- Finnish
- Espoo
- Helsinki Hospital Authority
Advertisement