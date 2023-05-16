Philips says tests on 95% of recalled devices show limited risks
Dutch medical devices maker Philips said on Tuesday independent tests had shown that 95% of its respiratory devices involved in a major global recall had shown limited health risks.
The company expects to have test results for the remaining machines involved in the recall later in the year.
