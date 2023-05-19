Left Menu

Italy's Berlusconi discharged from hospital after more than a month

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:43 IST
Silvio Berlusconi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Italy

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Friday, more than 40 days after his admission to treat a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia, the SkyTG24 TV news channel said.

Berlusconi, 86, was rushed to hospital on April 5 and remained in intensive care for more than 10 days, triggering speculation that his life might be in danger and drawing a stream of family and friends to his bedside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

