Dr Joe Phaahla to attend 76th World Health Assembly

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, will this week attend the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) taking place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The annual World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of World Health Organisation (WHO), attended by delegations from all WHO's 194 Member States.

This year's Assembly, which starts from 21-30 May 2023, will be held under the theme “Saving lives, driving health for all”, as WHO turns 75 and focuses on a specific health agenda, including Universal Health Coverage, Public health emergencies, especially the pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

This year’s session of the Assembly will determine the immediate and longer-term future of WHO, starting with the program budget for the next two years, key decisions about the sustainable financing of the Organisation and changes put in place to improve WHO’s processes and accountability.

Delegates will also deliberate about the critical role that WHO has in the Global Health Emergency Architecture, and discuss effectiveness and efficiency of WHO in providing better support to countries.

The department said Phaahla will attend and participate in several sessions and other health activities.

“He will use the opportunity to hold bilateral engagements with other global leaders, including a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary on Health, Xavier Becerra,” the department said in a statement.

Since the country’s transition to democracy in 1994, the US Government has partnered with the South African Government to strengthen the country’s health care system; providing HIV/AIDS testing, treatment, and care for millions of South Africans.

The two counties entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in July 2022 to establish a Bilateral Health Forum to provide a platform for discussing the broad range of health programs, partnerships, and other collaborations between the participants in South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)