FACTBOX-Some 25 types of mammals died in latest bird flu outbreak

About 25 types of mammals have died of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, in 14 countries in the latest outbreak of the virus that began in October 2021, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said. Here is a list per type of mammal, and the total number of outbreaks or cases reported to the WOAH per country, as of May 19. Some categories contain several species.

AMERICAN MARTEN United States (1)

AMUR LEOPARD United States (1)

BEAR Canada (2), United States (7)

BOBCAT United States (6)

BUSH DOG United Kingdom (10)

CAT Canada (1), France (1), United States (5)

COATI Germany (3), Uruguay (16)

COUGAR United States (16)

COYOTE United States (1)

DOG Canada (1)

DOLPHIN Chile (2), Japan (1), Peru (1), United Kingdom (2), United States (1)

FISHER United States (1)

LION Peru (1)

MINK Canada (2), Spain (409)

MUSTELID (UNSPECIFIED) Belgium (6)

OPOSSUM United States (4)

OTTER Chile (2), United Kingdom (4), United States (1)

POLECAT Belgium (2)

PORPOISE Chile (2), United Kingdom (1)

RACCOON Canada (3), United States (10)

RED FOX Belgium (20), Canada (35), Estonia (1), France (1), Germany (6), Italy (2), Japan (2), United Kingdom (6), United States (73)

SEA LION Chile (26), Peru (1)

SEAL Canada (17), Denmark (1), Germany (1), United Kingdom (9), United States (17)

STRIPED SKUNK Canada (39), United States (33)

TIGER United States (1)

