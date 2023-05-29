Left Menu

Japan's Nikkei share average rises to highest since July 1990

The Nikkei jumped as high as 31,529.23 early in the session, before last trading up 1.9% at 31,494.06. The yen weakened to the cusp of 141 per dollar for the first time in six months. A weaker currency buoys the value of overseas revenue among the Nikkei's exporter-heavy components. Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 201 rose, while 15 fell and nine were flat.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 05:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 05:51 IST
Japan's Nikkei share average rises to highest since July 1990

Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since July 1990 on Monday, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen. The Nikkei jumped as high as 31,529.23 early in the session, before last trading up 1.9% at 31,494.06.

The yen weakened to the cusp of 141 per dollar for the first time in six months. A weaker currency buoys the value of overseas revenue among the Nikkei's exporter-heavy components. Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 201 rose, while 15 fell and nine were flat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023