Japan's Nikkei share average rises to highest since July 1990

Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since July 1990 on Monday, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen. The Nikkei jumped as high as 31,529.23 early in the session, before last trading up 1.9% at 31,494.06.

The yen weakened to the cusp of 141 per dollar for the first time in six months. A weaker currency buoys the value of overseas revenue among the Nikkei's exporter-heavy components. Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 201 rose, while 15 fell and nine were flat.

