Left Menu

Alkem launches biosimilar to treat head, neck cancer

The introduction of the medication is in line with the companys endeavour to ensure affordability, accessibility and availability while saving the lives of critically ill cancer patients, the drug maker said in a statement.Cetuxa is administered as an intravenous infusion and is available as 100 mg 2 mgmL in a single-dose vial.In India, more than 76,000 patients are eligible for the use of cetuximab for the management of head and neck cancer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 18:54 IST
Alkem launches biosimilar to treat head, neck cancer

Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched Cetuxa, the world's first biosimilar of Cetuximab, used for the treatment of head and neck cancer. The introduction of the medication is in line with the company's endeavour to ensure affordability, accessibility and availability while saving the lives of critically ill cancer patients, the drug maker said in a statement.

Cetuxa is administered as an intravenous infusion and is available as 100 mg (2 mg/mL) in a single-dose vial.

''In India, more than 76,000 patients are eligible for the use of cetuximab for the management of head and neck cancer. Currently, only around 1,611 patients are managed by this therapy...Its reach in India is limited partly due to its high cost. To address this issue, we have launched an affordable biosimilar, which is backed by indigenous research and production,'' Alkem Laboratories Managing Director Sandeep Singh said.

Head and neck cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in India, which is primarily caused by the consumption of tobacco.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimates, there were 19.3 million incident cancer cases worldwide in 2020 and India ranked third after China and the US.

Overall, 57.5 per cent of global head and neck cancer cases occur in Asia, and India accounts for 30 per cent of these cases. Annually, in India, the prevalence of head and neck cancer is around 5,00,000 cases with over 1,25,000 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023