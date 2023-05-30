Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Pfizer's hemophilia therapy reduces bleeding in late-stage study and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping

The British government said on Tuesday it would close a loophole that lets retailers give free samples of vapes to children in a clampdown on e-cigarettes, whose colourful designs and fruity flavours make them stand out on grocery store shelves. "I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in kids vaping and shocked by reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of school children," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in the statement released by the health department, referring to a BBC report last week.

Pfizer's hemophilia therapy reduces bleeding in late-stage study

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday late-stage study data for its experimental hemophilia therapy showed superiority to the current standard of care treatment in reducing bleeding rates in patients. The therapy, marstacimab, met its main trial goal, demonstrating superiority to factor replacement therapies, with a 92% reduction in bleeding in patients with severe hemophilia A and moderately severe to severe hemophilia B, Pfizer said.

Uganda enacts law to stop stealing of human organs

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has approved a law to stop the stealing of human organs and tissues, the health minister said on Tuesday, in a nation where women have been reportedly duped into unnecessary surgeries. Local media have in recent years reported cases of women recruited for domestic work in the Middle East being conned into medical procedures after which their kidneys are sold in global trafficking rings.

Amylyx says European drug regulator likely to reject ALS drug

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday the European drug regulator was likely to reject its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug, sending its shares down 8.5% in premarket trading. Amylyx said it was informed that the European Medicines Agency's committee was "trending toward" a negative opinion on the marketing application for the drug.

UK government given more time to hand over Boris Johnson messages to COVID inquiry

British ministers have been given more time to hand over unredacted messages from former prime minister Boris Johnson to a public inquiry looking into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a stand-off that could lead to criminal sanctions.

The government ordered an inquiry in 2021 to look into the preparedness of the country as well as the public health and economic response after Britain recorded one of the world's highest total number of deaths from COVID-19.

Omron to open its first Indian medical devices plant in Tamil Nadu

Japan's Omron will invest 1.28 billion Indian rupees ($15.5 million) in its first medical device factory in India in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the local government said, the latest foreign manufacturer to set up operations in the region. Omron will play an important role in enhancing the medical infrastructure of Tamil Nadu by beginning to produce medical devices in the state, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a statement on Tuesday.

