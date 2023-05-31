Struggling Actor’s Best Friend Raises INR 20 Lakhs Within 6 Hours on ImpactGuru.Com

India A 29-year-old aspiring actor from Agra, Nirmal Singh, was admitted to the hospital recently after he suffered a brain stroke, leaving his family in a state of shock. His family’s savings were used to treat him leaving them with no financial resources to tap into. Arranging for INR 25 lakh for his treatment seemed an impossible task since he is the only earning member of the family.

At this juncture, his friend Aditya Trivedi turned to medical crowdfunding via Impact Guru to raise funds worth INR 25 lakh for Nirmal’s treatment. Aditya and Nirmal share a decade-long friendship. An engineer by qualification, Nirmal has an extraordinary flair and talent for theater and wishes to build a career in Bollywood while his friend is a salaried employee at a private firm. Given Nirmal’s current health condition, these dreams felt far-fetched. But all hopes were not lost. Within 6 hours, 1302 donors via Impact Guru came forward to raise INR 20 lakhs to save not only this young man’s health but also safeguard his dreams.

With the money raised via crowdfunding, Nirmal continues to receive treatment in the critical care unit of Nanavati Max Superspeciality (Mumbai) with the help of a ventilator through a tracheostomy. Though his body remains unresponsive, the doctors have seen a few facial movements (blinking of eyes, twitching of eyebrows, and lips). The doctors believe that there is a long way to go for Nirmal to completely recover.

Lauding the generosity of the donors, Khushboo Jain, the Co-Founder and COO of ImpactGuru.com said, “The generosity of the donor community is truly inspiring! In just six hours, we succeeded in raising INR 20 lakhs to support Nirmal’s treatment for a brain stroke. This kindness and compassion will make a world of difference in his life. Thank you for restoring hope and spreading love.” A friend is someone who understands your past and believes in your future and Nirmal is lucky to have a friend like Aditya.

About Impact Guru Impact Guru is a leading crowdfunding platform based in Mumbai, India. The platform is designed to facilitate fundraising for various causes such as medical emergencies, social causes, non-profits and other emergency needs.

Impact Guru was founded by Piyush Jain and Khushboo Jain in 2014. The platform distinguishes itself by integrating global giving and domestic giving on one platform, allowing givers from around the world to contribute to causes they care about, particularly in India. Its focus on healthcare funding sets it apart as well, especially in an environment where many people struggle to afford necessary medical treatments.

