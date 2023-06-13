Left Menu

AMRIT pharmacy inaugurated at AIIMS Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 00:30 IST
AMRIT pharmacy inaugurated at AIIMS Delhi
To provide medicines at affordable rates, an AMRIT pharmacy was inaugurated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday.

The Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy has 13 dedicated counters and will operate round the clock, the AIIMS said in a statement.

The extended working hours will prove invaluable to individuals seeking urgent medical attention or requiring immediate access to essential medications.

Currently, the pharmacy offers an extensive range of approximately 1,500 drug formulations, covering a wide spectrum of medical conditions, the statement stated.

However, the pharmacy is committed to expanding its inventory based on the evolving demands of patients.

''This commitment ensures that patients will always find the medications they require, regardless of the diagnosis or treatment prescribed by their healthcare providers,'' the statement stated.

On the occasion, AIIMS Director M Srinivas said, ''The AIIMS was proud to offer affordable medicines without compromising on quality, and would continue to work diligently to further expand the pharmacy's offerings based on patient needs.'' Dr Srinivas also stated that AIIMS was working on signing an MoU with AMRIT Pharmacy for providing stent and implants at a reasonable rate.

