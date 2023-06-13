Left Menu

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya assures central assistance to Gujarat for cyclone preparedness

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:54 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness measures being taken by the Centre and Gujarat state administration on cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ with Shri Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel, Health Minister of Gujarat at Bhuj, Gujarat today.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a “very severe cyclonic storm”, is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is in continuous communication with its Regional Offices in all States of the Western Coast (including Gujarat) with instructions to provide requisite support to the States in their preparedness for the cyclone. So far, no such request has been communicated to the Health Ministry.

Six multi-disciplinary Central Quick Response Medical Teams [pooled in from Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi; LHMC, New Delhi; Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; AIIMS (New Delhi); AIIMS (Jodhpur) and AIIMS (Nagpur)] are kept ready to be mobilised in the event of any requirements for the same for providing emergency care and services. Besides, teams from NIMHANS, Bengaluru are also on standby to provide psychosocial care and aid to the any affected population.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all States have been tasked to conduct post disaster disease-surveillance through the State/district surveillance units for timely detection of any disease outbreak of any epidemic prone diseases in the aftermath of cyclone. In case of any logistic requirement by the States, M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. has been tasked with supply of the same.

Union Health Ministry continues to closely monitor the cyclone situation and is taking all necessary measures to be prepared for any health emergencies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

