Left Menu

China Q2 growth to be faster than Q1, but pressure persists -stats bureau

China's economic growth will be significantly faster in the second quarter than the first quarter, said statistics bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui on Thursday. China's survey-based jobless rate for 16-24 years old scaled a new high of 20.8% in May, official data showed on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 08:13 IST
China Q2 growth to be faster than Q1, but pressure persists -stats bureau

China's economic growth will be significantly faster in the second quarter than the first quarter, said statistics bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui on Thursday. China's economic operations are generally stable, Fu said, adding that the economy remains resilient despite facing some pressures and difficulties.

Nonetheless, pressure on employment and structural problems still persist, he said. China's survey-based jobless rate for 16-24 years old scaled a new high of 20.8% in May, official data showed on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023