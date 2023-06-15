China Q2 growth to be faster than Q1, but pressure persists -stats bureau

China's economic growth will be significantly faster in the second quarter than the first quarter, said statistics bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui on Thursday. China's economic operations are generally stable, Fu said, adding that the economy remains resilient despite facing some pressures and difficulties.

Nonetheless, pressure on employment and structural problems still persist, he said. China's survey-based jobless rate for 16-24 years old scaled a new high of 20.8% in May, official data showed on Thursday.

