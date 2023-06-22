With needs at a record high, underfunding is chronic Guterres tells humanitarians
UN News | Updated: 22-06-2023 08:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 08:08 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka secures ODI series from Afghanistan after Chameera heroics
GRAPHIC-Bangladesh's worst electricity crisis in a decade
15 people killed in collision between truck and bus in Bangladesh
Russian Foreign Minister reiterates country's support for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Afghanistan urges international organisations to resume work on 32 environmental projects