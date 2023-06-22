Left Menu

Powell: Rate cuts must wait until confident inflation moving down to 2%

The test for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts down the road is confidence that inflation is moving lower and any reduction will need to wait until policymakers are confident inflation is moving down to the central bank's 2% target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday. "We don't see that happening any time soon," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee in the second day of congressional testimony.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:31 IST
Powell: Rate cuts must wait until confident inflation moving down to 2%
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The test for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts down the road is confidence that inflation is moving lower and any reduction will need to wait until policymakers are confident inflation is moving down to the central bank's 2% target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday. "We don't see that happening any time soon," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee in the second day of congressional testimony. "The test for that is that we're confident that inflation is moving back down to our 2% goal. We want to have some confidence."

While the latest median projection among Fed policymakers does show rates could begin declining next year, Powell said, "It's going to have to await a time when we're confident inflation is moving down to 2%." (Reporting By Dan Burns, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023