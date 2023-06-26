Left Menu

Fox News replaces Tucker Carlson with Jesse Watters as host for 8 p.m. show

Fox News said on Monday it had named Jesse Watters as the new host of its 8 p.m. ET show from July 17, replacing top-rated host Tucker Carlson. Fox News Media and Carlson agreed to part ways in April, less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million defamation lawsuit, in which the anchor played a starring role. Meanwhile, Sean Hannity will remain at the 9 p.m. show, the media organization said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:18 IST
Fox News replaces Tucker Carlson with Jesse Watters as host for 8 p.m. show

Fox News said on Monday it had named Jesse Watters as the new host of its 8 p.m. ET show from July 17, replacing top-rated host Tucker Carlson.

Fox News Media and Carlson agreed to part ways in April, less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million defamation lawsuit, in which the anchor played a starring role. Watters will host his opinion program "Jesse Watters Primetime" on the 8.p.m. slot, originally launched last year as a 7 p.m. show, Fox News said.

It added that the show had over 2.6 million viewers so far this year, of which 270,000 were from the 25-54 age group. Carlson's talk show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," was the highest-rated cable news program in the same demographic on the most-watched U.S. cable news network.

Laura Ingraham will move to a show earlier in the evening at 7 p.m. and late-night host Greg Gutfeld will move up an hour to 10 p.m., Fox News said. Meanwhile, Sean Hannity will remain at the 9 p.m. show, the media organization said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023