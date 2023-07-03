Women’s World Cup 2023 betting odds: Which team is favourite to win?

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. WILLIAM HILL

Winners: * U.S. - 5/2

* England - 7/2 * Spain - 6/1

* Germany - 13/2 * France - 9/1

LADBROKES Winners:

* U.S. - 11/4 * England - 7/2

* Spain - 6/1 * Germany - 6/1

* Australia - 10/1 * France - 10/1

