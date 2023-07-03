Left Menu

Women’s World Cup 2023 betting odds: Which team is favourite to win?

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. WILLIAM HILL Winners: * U.S. - 5/2 * England - 7/2 * Spain - 6/1 * Germany - 13/2 * France - 9/1 LADBROKES Winners: * U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:33 IST
Women’s World Cup 2023 betting odds: Which team is favourite to win?
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. WILLIAM HILL

Winners: * U.S. - 5/2

* England - 7/2 * Spain - 6/1

* Germany - 13/2 * France - 9/1

LADBROKES Winners:

* U.S. - 11/4 * England - 7/2

* Spain - 6/1 * Germany - 6/1

* Australia - 10/1 * France - 10/1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023