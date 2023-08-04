Medical tests, treatment at govt hospitals in Maharashtra to be free of cost; scheme likely from Aug 15

The Maharashtra government has decided to make medical tests and treatment at public hospitals free of cost, officials said.

The decision was taken on Thursday in the state cabinet meeting which gave its nod to the Right To Health policy. Free of cost facilities will be available at 2,418 hospitals and medical centres run by the state government under the scheme that is likely to be launched from August 15, the officials said. More than 25.5 million people avail treatment in these facilities, they said.

However, the decision will not be applicable to hospitals and medical colleges that come under the Medical Education Department.

''Primary health centres, rural hospitals, women hospitals, district general hospitals and super speciality hospitals will treat patients free of cost in the state,'' an official said.

Cancer hospitals in Nashik and Amravati will also offer the treatment free of cost, the official added.

