At least one dead, dozens rescued as migrant boat crossing Channel from France capsizes

(0400 GMT) as dozens of boats tried to make the crossing at the same time. "Near Sangatte they unfortunately found dead people," he told Reuters. The Channel between France and Britain is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-08-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 14:20 IST
At least one person died and around 50 were rescued after a migrant boat trying to cross the Channel from France capsized early on Saturday, the local maritime prefecture said. Local mayor Franck Dhersin said a vast rescue operation was launched around 06:00 a.m. (0400 GMT) as dozens of boats tried to make the crossing at the same time.

"Near Sangatte they unfortunately found dead people," he told Reuters. The Channel between France and Britain is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong.

