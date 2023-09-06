SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha dies in Gurgaon hospital

Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday. He was 61. A 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha was granted a one-year extension in service on May 31. He was appointed SPG chief in March 2016.

