SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha dies in Gurgaon hospital
Special Protection Group SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday. A 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha was granted a one-year extension in service on May 31. He was appointed SPG chief in March 2016.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 12:12 IST
Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday. He was 61. A 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha was granted a one-year extension in service on May 31. He was appointed SPG chief in March 2016.
