Left Menu

SC stays HC order to quash LDF govt’s citizens response programme in Kerala

On February 17, the high court set aside a government order authorising Rs 20 crore for the Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme, terming it a colourable exercise of executive power and a violation of the Rules of Business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:15 IST
SC stays HC order to quash LDF govt’s citizens response programme in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

In a relief to the LDF government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Kerala High Court decision which set aside an order authorising Rs 20 crore for the Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme. Paving way for the continuation for the scheme, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the respondents, including the petitioners before the high court, while taking note of the appeal of the state government. The state government, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, said that ''not a paisa'' has been paid to CPI(M) workers in the state. The CJI said that prima facie, there was nothing wrong if the state government takes help of government employees in ascertaining the impact of welfare schemes at the ground. The counsel for the respondents alleged that the government is taking help of its employees and the party workers to do the public relation exercises ahead of elections. On February 17, the high court set aside a government order authorising Rs 20 crore for the Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme, terming it a ''colourable exercise of executive power'' and a violation of the Rules of Business. The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Soumen Sen had expressed concern that budgetary allocations to departments were ''not being scrupulously adhered to'' and that even rules voluntarily framed to enforce fiscal discipline ''were being given a go-by with alacrity''. The court also noted that there was no explanation as to how a letter was issued by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, calling upon party affiliates to participate in the programme and register on the social volunteer force portal, well before the Cabinet decision and government order authorising the initiative. The observations came while allowing separate pleas filed by Mubas M H, a Kochi resident, and Kerala Students Union (KSU) state president Aloshious Xavier, challenging the programme and the allocation of funds. The petitioners contended that the government was ''misusing public funds for the personal and political gain of the ruling party or front''. Allowing the pleas, the high court noted that the programme had not been undertaken earlier and was launched close to the declaration of Assembly elections. It held that the order authorising the utilisation of Rs 20 crore by the Information and Public Relations Department was ''inherently flawed and unsustainable due to evident violations of the Rules of Allocation of Business and the concomitant budget allocation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

 India
2
UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’

UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remi...

 Global
3
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics startup Sharang Shakti

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics sta...

 India
4
UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will face higher tariffs

UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will fa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026