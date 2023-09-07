Britain rejoins EU's Horizon science programme with "bespoke" agreement

Britain announced on Thursday it would rejoin the European Union's flagship Horizon science research programme in a "bespoke" new agreement that ends a dispute which saw it locked out of the scheme after Brexit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said in a statement the British leader had secured "improved financial terms of association" under the terms of the agreement with the EU.

