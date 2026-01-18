EXL Expands Horizons: New AI Hubs in India Tier-2/3 Cities

Nasdaq-listed Exlservice Holdings is set to expand in India by establishing new centers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, aiming to leverage local talent and infrastructure, stated CEO Rohit Kapoor. The decision aligns with a strategic pivot towards AI, infrastructure, and cybersecurity as global IT spending patterns evolve.

According to Kapoor, the firm's growth strategy is to diversify by tapping into emerging urban areas. With around 63,000 employees worldwide, including 45,000 in India, the company is already formulating plans and shortlisting cities for these new hubs to serve their clients effectively, Kapoor revealed.

EXL's current revenue heavily relies on digital operations management and data analytics. The firm predicts focused investments in AI and related IT sectors by 2026. Kapoor emphasized the shift in client demands, highlighting an increasing appetite for AI-driven workflow reoptimization and innovation over traditional efficiency improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)