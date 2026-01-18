Scottish Independence: A New Referendum on the Horizon?

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney announced his intention to pursue another independence referendum if his party, the SNP, secures a majority in the upcoming Scottish parliament elections in May. This move could potentially overturn Keir Starmer's leadership.

Swinney emphasized that a strong showing for the SNP is crucial, especially after the 2014 referendum where Scots voted to remain part of the UK by 55% to 45%. The subsequent Brexit vote, opposed by most Scottish voters, reignited the independence debate.

Despite a legal ruling against holding a second referendum without the British parliament's approval, Swinney is confident that should the SNP win a majority, the political landscape could change, impacting Starmer's position as UK prime minister.

