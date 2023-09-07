Countries raised concerns over health of Myanmar's Suu Kyi as ASEAN summit
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 17:30 IST
Several countries raised questions and concerns over the health of Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi at summits hosted by Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN this week, a U.S. State Department official, Daniel Kritenbrink said on Thursday. The 78-year-old Nobel laureate, who is serving 27 years in detention, is
ailing and the junta has denied requests for an external physician to see her. She is being treated by a prisons department doctor, sources familiar with the matter said earlier this week.
