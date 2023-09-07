Countries raised concerns over health of Myanmar's Suu Kyi as ASEAN summit

Several countries raised questions and concerns over the health of Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi at summits hosted by Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN this week, a U.S. State Department official, Daniel Kritenbrink said on Thursday. The 78-year-old Nobel laureate, who is serving 27 years in detention, is

ailing and the junta has denied requests for an external physician to see her. She is being treated by a prisons department doctor, sources familiar with the matter said earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)