One more person infected with Nipah in Kerala

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 15-09-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 08:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

One more case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

State Health Minister Veena George's office on Friday said that a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive.

He was under observation in a hospital.

He had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier, it said in a statement.

With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.

