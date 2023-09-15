One more person infected with Nipah in Kerala
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 15-09-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 08:56 IST
One more case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district.
State Health Minister Veena George's office on Friday said that a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive.
He was under observation in a hospital.
He had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier, it said in a statement.
With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.
