Left Menu

RML Hospital to open speciality OPD for transgender community on PM Modi's birthday

Since many cannot afford the cost of treatment at private facilities, they are devoid of medical care altogether, he said.Government hospitals need to be accessible for every section of society and this is the motivation behind opening a separate OPD to provide healthcare services for the transgenders, Dr Shukla said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:35 IST
RML Hospital to open speciality OPD for transgender community on PM Modi's birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here will inaugurate a speciality OPD for the transgender community on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Sunday.

Besides, a blood donation camp will also be organised on that day. The hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla will inaugurate this special OPD and blood donation camp. He said this speciality OPD service will be available to transgenders every Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm and there will be a separate registration counter for the same.

An endocrinology facility with hormone analysis and free hormonal treatment, a psychiatry facility with clinical-psychological assessment, and plastic surgery will also be available at the OPD, Dr Shukla said.

Also, dermatology, urology and paediatrics services and all related blood investigations will be made available at the OPD, he said, adding that it will have gender-neutral/transgender washroom facilities.

When asked what prompted the launch of the Speciality OPD for transgenders, Dr Shukla said, ''I rarely have seen members from the transgender community in the OPD or in the hospital wards and wondered why we don't see them seeking treatment in government facilities.'' ''I spoke to some transgender groups and found that they feel stigmatised. They feel uncomfortable in availing medical care along with other people in public spaces,'' he said.

The Medical superintendent said that upon enquiry in various quarters, he found that people from the transgender community mostly seek treatment in private healthcare facilities. Since many cannot afford the cost of treatment at private facilities, they are devoid of medical care altogether, he said.

''Government hospitals need to be accessible for every section of society and this is the motivation behind opening a separate OPD to provide healthcare services for the transgenders,'' Dr Shukla said. The Speciality OPD for the transgender community will be inaugurated on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023