Dengue cases on rise in Jharkhand

Cases of dengue have been on the rise in Jharkhand over the last few weeks with 21 such cases detected on Saturday, a health official said.

With these fresh cases, the tally rose to 958 cases, he said.

Cases of chikungunya have also been on the rise with the state recording 12 new cases on Friday, he said The state has so far recorded 261 cases of chikungunya, the official said.

