Left Menu

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised; health stable

He said Jaranges blood pressure is a bit low but his overall health parameters are normal.Jarange has lost 8-10 kgs of weight during the hunger strike.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-09-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 17:09 IST
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised; health stable
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who recently observed fast for 16 days, was admitted to a hospital here in Maharashtra on Sunday, a doctor said. He said Jarange's blood pressure is a bit low but his overall health parameters are normal.

''Jarange has lost 8-10 kgs of weight during the hunger strike. His blood pressure is a bit low. The Kidney Function test (KFT) was normal on Sunday. Jarange's serum creatinine in KFT was on the higher side earlier when he was on fast,'' the doctor treating Jarange, aged around 40, told PTI.

He said Jarange is not in the ICU and he would be discharged if the results of a few more tests to be conducted on him are normal.

Jarange began his hunger strike seeking OBC quota for Marathas at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 29.

He ended his fast on the 17th day on September 14 after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and assured that the government was committed to providing quota to Marathas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023