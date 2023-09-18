Left Menu

Baby born with 26 fingers in Rajasthan's Deeg, family calls her incarnation of goddess

While the doctors said that the extra fingers and toes were due to a rare condition caused by genetic disorder, the girls family members believe that the she is an incarnation of a goddess they worship. The girl has seven fingers in each hand and six toes in each leg.

18-09-2023
Baby born with 26 fingers in Rajasthan's Deeg, family calls her incarnation of goddess
In a rare case, a baby girl was born with total 26 fingers in Deeg district of Rajasthan, doctors of a health centre said on Monday. The newborn has seven fingers in each hand and six toes in each leg. While the doctors said that the extra fingers and toes were due to a rare condition caused by genetic disorder, the girl's family members believe that the she is an incarnation of a goddess they worship. "The girl has seven fingers in each hand and six toes in each leg. The condition is called Polydactyly, which is rare but there is no harm or side effect of this condition on the body," Dr B S Soni, doctor at the CHC Kaman said.

The girl was born at community health center in Kaman on Sunday night. The mother Sarju Devi and the baby girl are healthy, Soni said.

The newborn's maternal uncle Deepak said he believed that the girl was a blessing to the family and an incarnation of goddess Dholagarh Devi.

"She has come to our home as a goddess. We all are lucky that 'Lakshmi' has taken birth in our family," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

