Sri Ramachandra Hospital to offer healthcare services at Sri City

Healthcare provider Sri Ramachandra Hospital would offer its services in Sri City, which is home to several multinational companies near the city, an official said on Saturday. The Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai formalized an agreement with Sri City to provide healthcare services likely from October.

Sri City is located in Tada about 100 kms from Chennai on the Eastern coast. A memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Sri City Founder-Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy and Sri Ramachandra University Chancellor V R Venkataachalam recently. ''Our goal at Sri City is to offer world-class facilities in every aspect. Therefore, we have chosen Sri Ramachandra Hospital to manage the healthcare facility, given its status as one of Chennai's finest hospitals,'' said Sannareddy. The healthcare facility would cater to not only the needs of Sri City but also the surrounding areas, he said.

On the signing of MoU, Sri Ramachandra Hospital Medical Director R B Sudagar Singh said the medical centre would be staffed with doctors and nurses round the clock.

The facility would offer a comprehensive range of medical services, including primary care, preventive care, occupational health, on-site wellness programmes, and emergency response among others, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)