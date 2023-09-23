Left Menu

Sri Ramachandra Hospital to offer healthcare services at Sri City

Healthcare provider Sri Ramachandra Hospital would offer its services in Sri City, which is home to several multinational companies near the city, an official said on Saturday. Therefore, we have chosen Sri Ramachandra Hospital to manage the healthcare facility, given its status as one of Chennais finest hospitals, said Sannareddy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-09-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:42 IST
Sri Ramachandra Hospital to offer healthcare services at Sri City
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare provider Sri Ramachandra Hospital would offer its services in Sri City, which is home to several multinational companies near the city, an official said on Saturday. The Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai formalized an agreement with Sri City to provide healthcare services likely from October.

Sri City is located in Tada about 100 kms from Chennai on the Eastern coast. A memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Sri City Founder-Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy and Sri Ramachandra University Chancellor V R Venkataachalam recently. ''Our goal at Sri City is to offer world-class facilities in every aspect. Therefore, we have chosen Sri Ramachandra Hospital to manage the healthcare facility, given its status as one of Chennai's finest hospitals,'' said Sannareddy. The healthcare facility would cater to not only the needs of Sri City but also the surrounding areas, he said.

On the signing of MoU, Sri Ramachandra Hospital Medical Director R B Sudagar Singh said the medical centre would be staffed with doctors and nurses round the clock.

The facility would offer a comprehensive range of medical services, including primary care, preventive care, occupational health, on-site wellness programmes, and emergency response among others, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023