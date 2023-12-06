Motor racing-Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC
The move will be the first time the Japanese manufacturer has supplied a single-seater world championship since leaving Formula One at the end of 2010. South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the sole supplier of tyres to the all-electric Formula E world championship from 2026, the governing FIA said on Wednesday. The move will be the first time the Japanese manufacturer has supplied a single-seater world championship since leaving Formula One at the end of 2010.
South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025. Pirelli last October signed a deal to supply Formula One until at least 2027 after a competitive tender that Bridgestone also entered.
