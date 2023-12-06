Left Menu

Motor racing-Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC

The move will be the first time the Japanese manufacturer has supplied a single-seater world championship since leaving Formula One at the end of 2010. South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:57 IST
Motor racing-Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the sole supplier of tyres to the all-electric Formula E world championship from 2026, the governing FIA said on Wednesday. The move will be the first time the Japanese manufacturer has supplied a single-seater world championship since leaving Formula One at the end of 2010.

South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025. Pirelli last October signed a deal to supply Formula One until at least 2027 after a competitive tender that Bridgestone also entered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023