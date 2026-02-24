China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list
Updated: 24-02-2026 07:52 IST
China's has prohibited the export of dual-use items to some 20 Japanese entities, the commerce ministry announced on Tuesday.
The measures were aimed at curbing Japan's "remilitarisation" and nuclear ambitions, the ministry said, defending them as reasonable and lawful actions.
China also reassured that entities that operate "in good faith" have no reason to worry, and that the measures announced will not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between both countries.
