China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 07:52 IST
China's ​has ‌prohibited the export ​of dual-use items to ‌some 20 Japanese entities, the commerce ministry announced on ‌Tuesday.

The measures were ‌aimed at curbing Japan's "remilitarisation" and nuclear ambitions, the ⁠ministry ​said, defending ⁠them as reasonable and lawful ⁠actions.

China also reassured that ​entities that operate "in good faith" ⁠have no reason to ⁠worry, ​and that the measures announced will ⁠not affect normal economic and ⁠trade ⁠exchanges between both countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

