More than 22,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 - health ministry

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:03 IST
More than 22,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 - health ministry
A total of 22,185 Palestinians have been killed and 57,035 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Some 207 Palestinians were killed and 338 were wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

