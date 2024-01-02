More than 22,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 - health ministry
A total of 22,185 Palestinians have been killed and 57,035 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Some 207 Palestinians were killed and 338 were wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
