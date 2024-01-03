Maxivision inaugurates super speciality eye care hospital in TN

Eye care provider Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals has set up its ultra-modern super specialty hospital in Tiruchirappalli as part of the group's move to strengthen its presence in the region, the company said on Wednesday.

The setting up of the new facility follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the State government under the 'Project Velicham' initiative. The super specialty eye care hospital spread across 11,000 sq ft has advanced robotic technologies to treat cataract and refractive errors, four state-of-the-art infection control operation theatres, over 10 consultation rooms, and diagnostic stations among other facilities, a press release said.

Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru inaugurated the facility in the presence of Tiruchirappalli City Corporation Mayor Mu Anbalagan and Maxivision Promoter-Chairman GSK Velu.

Some of the services offered at the new hospital include robotic laser cataract surgery, treatment for diabetic retinal eye diseases, and interventions for diabetic retina, among others. Maxivision has set up similar facilities in Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli as a network in the Tiruchy cluster, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)